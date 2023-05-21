Synduality: Noir Anime Reveals More Cast, July 10 Premiere, Ending Theme

The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment , Bandai Namco Filmworks , and Bandai Spirits ' Synduality project revealed on Sunday that the anime in the franchise, titled Synduality: Noir , will premiere on July 10. As previously announced, the anime will stream exclusively and simultaneously on Disney+ worldwide.

The website also revealed three more cast members:

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Michael

©SYNDUALITY Noir Committee

Daiki Hamano as Bob

©SYNDUALITY Noir Committee

Miku Itō as Maria

©SYNDUALITY Noir Committee

Additionally, the site announced that ARCANA PROJECT will perform the ending theme song "Eureka."

Lastly, the site also revealed a collaboration visual with the Subaru car manufacturer.

©SYNDUALITY Noir Committee

©SYNDUALITY Noir Committee

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime will be set 20 years after in 2242.

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

The main staff includes:

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION is performing the opening theme song "Raytracer."

The franchise's game is titled Synduality: Echo of Ada , and is a third-person shooter game that will release this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

The franchise will also have a manga spinoff titled Synduality: Ellie , focusing on the titular character, which will launch in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in its September issue on July 26. Hiroshi Mishima will draw the manga. The manga will also have a novelization that will launch under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label. The franchise will also have a separate novel spinoff "photo story" titled Synduality: Kaleido , which will launch in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine in its September issue on July 25.

Sources: Synduality: Noir anime's website, MoCa News



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.