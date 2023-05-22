2nd Mr. Osomatsu 6th Anniversary Anime Film Reveals Ending Song Artists

DeNeel band (with sextuplets' cast) performs 'No Plan' ending

The official website for the Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise revealed the performers for the ending theme song of the second new film, Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomari-kai (Mr. Osomatsu: The Soul's Takoyaki Party and the Legendary Sleepover Party), on Monday. The up-and-coming four-member band DeNeel performs the ending theme song "No Plan" with contributions by the voice actors of the Matsuno sextuplet brothers. The single will debut in Japan on July 19, and the website revealed the single's cover illustration.

© 赤塚不二夫／おそ松さん製作委員会

The anime film will premiere nationwide in Japan on July 21, and will be screened for a limited time.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise announced in June 2021 that it will get two new anime films with limited theater screenings in Japan in 2022 and 2023. The first new film, Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ , premiered in Japan in July 2022.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The franchise also includes three anime seasons, an earlier anime film, various anime shorts, and a live-action film.