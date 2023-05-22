Saint Seiya Manga's Live-Action Knights of the Zodiac Film Crosses US$920,000 in U.S. Box Office

Film debuted in U.S. on May 12

© 2023 TOEI ANIMATION CO., Ltd.

, the live-action film of'smanga, has earned an estimated US$920,071 at the box office in its second weekend in the United States.

The film screened in 588 theaters, and earned an estimated US$42,000 on Friday, US$70,000 on Saturday, and US$48,000 on Sunday. Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$5,516,063.

The film opened in the the U.S. on May 12. It earned an estimated US$535,000, ranking at #11 in the box office in its opening weekend in the U.S.

The film opened in Brazil, Mexico, and Latin America on April 27. The film then opened in Japan, Kenya, and Romania on April 28. Aside from the United States, the film also opened in Nigeria and Poland on May 12 and in Germany on May 16.

The film also opens internationally on the following dates:

May 24 – France

May 25 – Middle East, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Portugal

May 26 – Spain, Bulgaria

June 26 – Italy

June 23 – South Africa

July 28 – U.K.

The film stars Mackenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , live-action Chihayafuru films) as Seiya, Madison Iseman (Jumanji sequels, I Know What You Did Last Summer television series) as Sienna, Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , Snowpiercer series) as Alman Kido, Famke Janssen ( X-Men , Taken, The Vault) as Guraad, Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead) as Cassios, Diego Tinoco (On My Block) as Nero, and Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Parebellum, Hawaii Five-O, Crying Freeman , Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight , Iron Chef America) as Mylock.

Polish animator and special effects creator Tomasz Baginski (Academy Award-nominated short animation "Katedra," The Witcher) directed the film for Toei with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Andy Cheng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) was the stunt coordinator and fight coordinator. Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) were the latest writers of the film script. Toei is distributing in Japan, and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions is distributing outside Japan except in China and the Middle East.

Pop singer P!nk performs film's theme song "Courage."

Toei Animation producer Yoshi Ikezawa told the news website Variety that Toei Animation is "looking at six movies as a package" for the live-action franchise . He added Toei Animation has "already started the conversation" to make sequels.

Sources: Box Office Mojo via The Numbers