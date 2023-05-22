The Fox's Kiss/Black Marriage's Saki Aikawa Launches New Manga

Nidome no Koi wa, Hayami-kun to manga launches on June 5

The 12th issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine announced on Friday that manga author Saki Aikawa will launch a new manga titled Nidome no Koi wa, Hayami-kun to (My Second Love is with Hayami-kun) in the magazine's next issue on June 5.

© SHUEISHA Inc., Saki Aikawa

The manga is about a girl who confesses to a guy she likes, right after starting school, but gets instantly rejected. To make the failed confession more heartbreaking, the school's cool guy witnesses the whole scene.

Aikawa's Black Marriage manga ended in its 10th compiled book volume on April 25. The manga launched in Margaret magazine in March 2020.

Aikawa ended the Tsukikage Moratorium manga in November 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's third and final volume in January 2020. Aikawa launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in May 2017. Aikawa also ended the Yagami-kun wa, Kyō mo Ijiwaru (Yagami-kun is Teasing Me Again Today) manga in September 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final volume in October 2019.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker service published all three volumes of Aikawa's The Fox's Kiss ( Koyoi, Kimi to Kiss no Chigiri o ) manga in English in December 2017.