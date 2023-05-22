Yosikazu's Makeup with Mud Manga Ends in 8th Volume

Manga launched in 2020

© Yosikazu, Coamix

Makeup with Mud

Kao ni Doro wo Nuru

Manga author Yosikazu announced on their Twitter account that their) manga will end in its eighth compiled book volume.

MangaPlaza publishes the manga digitally in English, and describes the story:

You're great just the way you are. Even though Miku is 25 years old, she hasn't learned a thing about how to do her own makeup -- but her boyfriend, Haru, tells her that he prefers her that way. Miku and Haru live together, after all, and they might get married, in which case she'll just quit her job anyway, so it's probably fine never to learn... At least, that's what she tells herself. One day, a boy with a special love for makeup suddenly appears in her life. The beautiful stranger does Miku up gorgeously and Haru's reaction to her new look is almost unbelievable--? A story of starting anew and taking one's life back through makeup!

Yosikazu launched the manga in Coamix 's Web Comic Zenon website in November 2020. Coamix published the manga's first volume in April 2022, and the seventh volume on Friday.



Source: Yosikazu's Twitter account