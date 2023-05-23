Hideo Kojima – Connecting Worlds Documentary Debuts at Tribeca Film Festival on June 17

Metal Gear Solid , Death Stranding director participates in extended Q&A session at screening

Hideo Kojima – Connecting Worlds

The official website of the Tribeca Festival announced that Glen Milner'sdocumentary will debut at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios in New York City on June 17 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Game developer) will participate in an extended Q&A session after the screening.

The documentary follows Kojima's creative process through the launch of his Kojima Productions studio as an independent studio. It includes appearances from Guillermo del Toro , Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus , Woodkid, and Chvrches.

Kojima designed and wrote the Metal Gear game for Konami in 1987. The game helped establish the stealth game genre and launched the Metal Gear series. Kojima left Konami in December 2015, and his Kojima Productions studio became independent with his departure.

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, the company's first independent title, shipped for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019. 505 Games published the game's PC version in early summer 2020. The game's two-part novelization debuted in November 2019, and a Steelbook version shipped in February 2020. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2020. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awarded Kojima the Fellowship at the BAFTA Games Awards in April 2020.

Kojima Productions launched a new division dedicated to music, television, and film located in Los Angeles, California in November 2021. Kojima Productions is currently developing the Death Stranding 2 game.

Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff founded Tribeca Enterprises in 2003. The festival is intended to bring "artists and audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive."

