Quintessential Quintuplets' Negi Haruba Designs Original Anime Pon no Michi

A website launched on Tuesday to announce the original anime Pon no Michi (The Way of Pon). The website revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main cast, staff, and January 2024 premiere.

The anime's main cast includes:

Kaori Maeda as Nashiko Jippensha

Iori Saeki as Pai Kawahigashi

Shion Wakayama as Izumi Tokutomi

Yui Kondou as Riche Hayashi

The anime also revealed the Mahjong spirit character, Chonbo.

The anime is set in Hiroshima Prefecture's Onomichi City, where a high school student Nashiko Jippensha was kicked out of her house. Without a place to play with her friends, she learns that the mahjong parlor that her father used to run is now vacant. She fixes the mahjong parlor and turns it into a place where she and her friends can have fun, cook, have tea, and sometimes play mahjong.

IIS-P is credited for the original story. Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force , Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry ) is directing and writing the anime's scripts at OLM. Negi Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets original creator) is drafting the original character designs, and Kenji Ōta (key animation, Pokémon XY ) is adapting the designs for animation.

Other staff members include:

The anime's cast will also have a special stage event at the Chayamachi Oshi Festival, which will be held in Osaka on June 11. Special fans and stickers be given at the event.

Sources: Pon no Michi anime's website, Comic Natalie