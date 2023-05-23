Saki, Final Fantasy XIV Collaboration Mahjong Manga Ends with 2nd Volume

Manga's final volume ships on July 25

Amazon is listing the second compiled book volume of's (spinoff manga of), the collaboration Mahjong manga of theMMORPG and'smanga, as the final volume. The volume will ship on July 25.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global manga site and app publishes the manga digitally, and describes the story:

In the 8th Saki spin-off project, Saki and the other first year members of the Kiyosumi High School Mahjong Club are recommended a new way to enjoy Mahjong—through the video game, FINAL FANTASY XIV!

The collaboration manga launched in Japan on the Manga UP! app in January 2021. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2021.

Kobayashi launched the Saki manga in the Young Gangan magazine in 2006, and Square Enix will also publish the manga's 24th compiled book volume on July 25. Yen Press is publishing the original Saki manga in North America digitally.

The manga has inspired several spinoff manga series. Kiyoshi serialized the Saki Biyori four-panel manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan (and later Monthly Big Gangan ) magazine beginning in 2011, and ended it with the seventh volume in March 2018.

The original manga inspired a 25-episode television series in 2009, and another television anime project titled Saki - The Nationals premiered in 2014. The Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A spinoff manga also inspired a television anime in 2012. The four-panel spinoff manga Saki Biyori inspired an anime DVD in 2015. A live-action television adaptation of the manga debuted in December 2016, followed by a live-action film in February 2017. Live-action television and film adaptations of the Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A spinoff manga premiered in December 2017 and January 2018, respectively.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" in December 2021. The game recorded 27 million registered accounts worldwide in October 2022.

