Shakugan no Shana Light Novels Get 1st New Volume in 11 Years

© Yashichiro Takahashi, Noizi Ito, Kadokawa

Shakugan no Shana SIV

Dengeki Bunko

The official Twitter account for'slight novel label announced on Tuesday that'slight novel series will have a new volume tentatively titlededitor and producerconfirmed on his Twitter account that the new volume is the fourthshort story collection.

The new volume will be the first new volume in the franchise since Shakugan no Shana SIII in 2012, 11 years ago. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine published a new story for the franchise , its first in four years, in August 2017.

Viz Media describes the light novel series' story:

Invaders from the Crimson Realm have come to Earth looking for something called the Power of Existence. Whoever possesses this profound power will control the very quintessence of reality. To the rescue comes an enigmatic young girl with fire blazing in her eyes. She may be cute and petite, but she's endowed with enough preternatural strength to save the entire universe. Plus, she's got a really big sword!

Takahashi launched the light novel series in 2002 with illustrations by The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya illustrator Noizi Ito . Takahashi published the 22nd and last of the main novels in 2011, the Shakugan no Shana SIII short story collection book in 2012, and the final fan guidebook in 2013. Viz published two novels for the series in 2007.

The novels inspired three television anime series. The first series premiered in 2005. Shakugan no Shana Second , the second series, premiered in 2007. The Shakugan no Shana III (Final) anime series aired in 2011 and adapted the novel series' ending.