Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Event Virtually Screens Animated Shorts Until July 10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
14 animated short films by Japanese creators stream worldwide for free
The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 event is virtually screening 14 animated short films and one documentary by Japanese creators until July 10 for free. The films are available to stream worldwide, and some feature English subtitles.
The following three animated short films are already available, and will remain so until June 6:
- Masashi Kawamura and Iku Ogawa's "Hidari" (will also be available for viewing from June 26 to July 10 as part of the Animation Program track)
- Rintarō Uekawa's "Tribe X"
- Tsuneo Goda's "Domo-kun and the Egg"
The following shorts will be available from June 6 to 26:
- Eisuke Ishizuka's "Dancing with..."
- Sota Fukushima's "Monolith"
- Solami Habu's "DOCOOK"
- Toko Yamazaki's "Form of the love"
- Sota Fukushima's "Nutting" (pictured right)
- Sora Sakimura's "The Swamp"
The following shorts will be available from June 26 to July 10:
- Taiga Kawazoe's "Horizon"
- Tsubasa Hagihara's "The Tale of ZAKU 1-2 ZAKU & SETSU"
- Toru Masuyama's "ParkingArea"
- Ryo Hirano's "Krasue"
The "Documentary about a new editor of WEBTOON" short by Tommaso Barbetta is available for viewing until July 10.
The films are also screening physically at various locations in Tokyo from June 6–26.
Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.
Source: Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia's website