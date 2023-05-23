Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Event Virtually Screens Animated Shorts Until July 10

14 animated short films by Japanese creators stream worldwide for free

© Sota Fukushima

The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 event is virtually screening 14 animated short films and one documentary by Japanese creators until July 10 for free. The films are available to stream worldwide, and some feature English subtitles.

The following three animated short films are already available, and will remain so until June 6:

The following shorts will be available from June 6 to 26:

The following shorts will be available from June 26 to July 10:

The "Documentary about a new editor of WEBTOON" short by Tommaso Barbetta is available for viewing until July 10.

The films are also screening physically at various locations in Tokyo from June 6–26.

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.

Source: Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia's website