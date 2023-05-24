Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Game Gets Remake for PS5

Metal Gear Solid △: Snake Eater , Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 announced

Konami announced during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 livestream on Wednesday that it will release a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater titled Metal Gear Solid Delta (stylized as △): Snake Eater for PlayStation 5. The livestream revealed a trailer (starts at about 1:13:00):

©Konami

Konami also revealed the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 , which will include the Metal Gear Solid , Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty , and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater games. The collection will launch for PS5 in fall.

The original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater game debuted for PlayStation 2 in November 2004. There have been since remasters and versions of the game for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PlayStation Vita. The game got a Nintendo 3DS version in March 2011.

Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1998 on the PlayStation , sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.

Konami had announced in November 2021 that it was temporarily removing several games in the Metal Gear Solid franchise from digital stores including Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater , Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D , and Metal Gear Solid HD Collection .

Kojima's last Metal Gear title with Konami , Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain , shipped for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC in September 2015. Konami sold more than six million copies of the game.

Metal Gear Survive is the first Metal Gear console game to be announced since Kojima's departure from Konami . The game launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2017.