Penguin Box's Odekake Kozame Manga About Young Shark Gets Anime

Promo video, visual unveiled

Penguin Box's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga is getting an anime this summer. An official website and Twitter account opened on Thursday, and they unveiled a promotional video and visual.

©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Original creator Penguin Box drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Penguin Box debuted the manga on Twitter in June 2021. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in August 2022, and the third volume will ship on May 30. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.

Source: Press release



