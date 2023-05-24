News
'Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon' Anime's Full Promo Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Opening Song, July 5 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account for the anime of Hirukuma's Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō) light novel series revealed the anime's key visual and full promotional video on Wednesday. The video previews the opening theme song "Fanfare" by BRADIO, and also reveals more cast and staff members and the anime's July 5 premiere.
The anime stars Jun Fukuyama as Hakkon (Boxxo) and Kaede Hondo as Lammis.
The newly announced cast members are (Character name romanizations not confirmed):
- Shiki Aoki as Hyūrumi
- Miyu Tomita as Shui
- Kazuya Nakai as Kerioiru
- Ai Kayano as Firumina
- Atsushi Miyauchi as Director Bear
- Daiki Yamashita as Aka
- Junya Enoki as Shiro
- Takuya Eguchi as Michelle
The newly announced staff members are:
- Monster Design: Ryou Akizuki
- Assistant Director: Masayuki Takahashi
- Chief Animation Directors: Naoki Yamauchi, Nanako Tatsu, Yoshiaki Tsubata
- Sub Character Design: Shigeyuki Koresawa (Digital Noise), Tom (Digital Noise)
- Vending Machine Design: Michiru Odaka, Monta Tokita
- Color Key Artist: Yoko Suzuki
- Art Director Eiji Iwase (Studio Tulip)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Masashi Uoyama (Chiptune)
- Editing: Kentarou Tsubone (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
- Music: Yuta Uraki, Keita Takahashi
- Animation Producer: Tetsuya Tomioka
The anime will premiere on July 5 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) on the TOKYO MX and AT-X channels, and it will also run in BS NTV.
Noriaki Akitaya (Bakuman. all three seasons, ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me?) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Tatsuya Takahashi (The [email protected] Cinderella Girls both seasons, Domestic Girlfriend) is overseeing the series scripts, and Takahiro Sakai (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero, Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood) is adapting Yūki Hagure's original designs for animation. Slowcurve Co., Ltd. is producing the anime.
Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.
Yen Press published all three volumes of the light novels in English, and it describes the story:
A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins when he's reborn as what he admired the most in life--a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?
Hirukuma began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2016, and ended it in December of that year, with epilogue stories serialized in January to February 2017. Kadokawa's Sneaker Bunko began publishing the novels in print editions with illustrations by Itsuwa Katō, beginning with the first volume in July 2016. The third and final volume shipped in February 2017.
Kunieda launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally at the same time as chapters debut in Japan.
Sources: Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie