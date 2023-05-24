Yoshitaka Ushiki's Oikaze no Jin Manga Ends With Next Chapter

Manga about young delivery man launched in July 2021

© Yoshitaka Ushiki, Houbunsha

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's(Jin the Tailwind) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 23.

The manga centers on the journey of a young man who works for a delivery company and a straightforward and energetic young woman.

Ushiki launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in July 2021. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in August 2022.

Ushiki ended the Dream Eater Merry ( Yumekui Merry ) manga in November 2020. The manga's 24th and final volume shipped in December 2020. Manga Time Kirara Forward began serializing the seinen manga series in 2008.

J.C. Staff adapted the manga into a 13-episode anime that aired in Japan in January 2011. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2012.

