'Died a Slave, Reborn a Noble' Manga Listed as Ending with 5th Volume

Died a Slave, Reborn a Noble: Becoming the Strongest With a Daughter Who's Older Than Me

Amazon is listing the fifth compiled book volume ofand's) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship in Japan on July 12.

Miki and Tanahashi launched the manga on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in March 2021. Square Enix published the manga's fourth volume in October 2022.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global manga site and app publishes the manga digitally, and describes the story:

The arena--a place where slaves are forced to fight to death. Lewis was one such slave who lost his life in a match. But when he opened his eyes again, he found himself in the garden of a luxurious mansion. Much to his surprise, Lewis reincarnated as the sixth son of a nobleman.

One day, more than ten years after his reincarnation, Lewis meets a fellow slave and friend from his previous life, Sharon. But while Lewis knew Sharon as child, she now appears in front of him as a lady older than Lewis himself.

Miki debuted the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ( Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyō desu ) web novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in February 2017. Miki and artist Subachi then launched series as a print light novel series in September 2017. Mawata 's manga adaptation debuted on Kodansha 's " Suiyōbi no Sirius " website in May 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both the light novel series and the manga adaptation. The series' anime adaptation will premiere in July.

Yamato Koganemaru and Tanahashi's Hammer Session! con artist manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 2006 to 2009, and Kodansha published 11 compiled book volumes of the manga. A live-action television series adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2010.

