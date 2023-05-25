Kenta Ishizaka's Travel Manga 'That's Journey' Gets Anime

Manga launched in 2019 about aspiring manga creator on aimless journey

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine announced on Friday that Kenta Ishizaka's Zatsu Tabi - That's Journey manga has an anime adaptation in the works. Kadokawa did not reveal more information about the anime.

© Kadokawa

Ishizaka drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

© Kenta Ishizaka, Kadokawa

The anime also posted a special survey, asking participants which general part of Japan they themselves would like to travel to. The top locale in responses could appear in the anime.

© Kenta Ishizaka, Kadokawa

The manga centers on Chika Suzugamori, a college student who has been shopping some manga pitches around to publishers ever since she won a rookie manga award, but keeps getting rejected. Just as she was about to lose hope in ever breaking into the manga industry, she decides on a whim to go traveling without any particular goal.

Ishizaka launched the manga in Dengeki Maoh in March 2019, and it is ongoing. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Friday.



Sources: Press release, Dengeki Maoh website



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.