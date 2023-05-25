Super Mario Bros. Drops to #2, IDOLiSH 7 CG Concert Opens at #5 in Japan

Editor's Note: KOFIC did not update its weekend earnings for the weekend of May 19-21, so this article does not contain earnings for every film on the list.

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

dropped from #1 to #2 in its fourth weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 505,000 tickets for 743 million yen (about US$5.33 million) in its fourth weekend, and has sold a total of 6.43 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 9.1 billion yen (about US$65.2 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has earned an estimated US$1.15 billion worldwide — the first film this year to top US$1 billion and only the fifth film to reach the milestone since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Deadline, it is now the #3 highest-grossing animated film worldwide.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.



© 2023 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (The Black Iron Submarine)

, the 26th film in the, dropped from #2 to #3 in its sixth weekend. The film sold 257,000 tickets for 373 million yen (about US$2.69 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 8.27 million tickets for a cumulative total of 11.7 billion yen (about US$84.51 million).

The film opened on April 14, and it sold 2,176,407 tickets to earn 3,144,638,7340 yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise . The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.



©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

Gekijо̄ban Idolish 7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

Idolish 7

franchise

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, ranked at #5 in its opening weekend. The film earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend.

The concert opened in Japan on May 20. The 16 cast members of the Idolish 7 , TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprise their roles from the anime series and games. The screenings have two separate variations with different setlists each. The "Day 1" version screened first on May 20, and the "Day 2" version premiered on May 21. From May 22 on, theatergoers were able to choose which versions to watch.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . Idolish 7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( Idolish 7 , Full Moon o Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.

©久井健／講談社 ©2023 フジテレビジョン ワーナー・ブラザース映画 講談社

Chi no Halloween -Unmei-

The first of the two sequel live-action films based on'smanga titled(Bloody Halloween -Fate-) dropped from #6 to #7 in its fifth weekend.

The film opened at #2 on April 21. The film sold 428,000 tickets for 583 million yen (about US$4.34 million) in its first three days.

The second sequel film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.

Takumi Kitamura is returning to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada are also returning. Kento Nagayama joins the cast as Keisuke Baji, while Nijirō Murakami also joins as Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno. Taketo Tanaka plays Chome. SUPER BEAVER performs the theme song "Gradation" for the first film, while the band also performs the theme song "Hakanakunai" (Not Merely Fleeting) for the second film.

The first film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, and Latin America.



©サイコパス製作委員会

The10th anniversary film dropped from #4 to #10 in its second weekend.

The film opened on May 12, and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct at Production I.G , and TOHO is distributing. Series writer Makoto Fukami returned as scriptwriter alongside Tow Ubukata , who joined the franchise in Psycho-Pass 2 . Ubukata is also credited for the film's composition. Naoyuki Onda also returned as character designer and chief animation director. The film is based on the original Psycho-Pass anime by Gen Urobuchi . Ling Tosite Sigure performs the film's theme song "Alexithymia Spare," while EGOIST performs the film's ending theme song "Tōjisha" (The One Concerned).



The First Slam Dunk , the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue 's Slam Dunk basketball manga, dropped off the top 10 in its 25th weekend. The live-action film of Aya Nakahara 's Otonanajimi manga also dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

The second part of the new live-action film adaptations of Tatsuo Nitta 's The Quiet Don ( Shizukanaru Don - Yakuza Side Story ) manga debuted at #3 on the mini-theater rankings. The new film project consists of four "episodes." The first two episodes opened in theaters in Japan on May 12, followed by the next two episodes on May 19.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2) (link 3), comScore via KOFIC