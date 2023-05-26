Gundam: Battle Operation 2 Game Launches for Steam on May 31

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2

announced on Thursday that the game will launch on PC viaon May 31.

The game was originally planned for release on Steam last year but was delayed to 2023.

Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 is a sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation and Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Next games.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the free-to-play game on PlayStation 4 in Japan in July 2018. The game then launched in English for PS4 digitally in October 2019. The game launched for PlayStation 5 in January 2021.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 builds on the critically acclaimed land-based combat of its predecessor and takes the 6v6 action up a notch with all-new space-based battles. Infantry battles add a new dimension to the in-game combat, giving pilots the ability to take part in the fight alongside mechas, placing bombs in enemy bases or requesting support fire to help decide the outcome of the battle. Additionally, customizable Mobile Suits offer players the opportunity to enhance their favorite mecha through Development Points earned in battle.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Code Fairy game for PS5 and PS4 launched digitally in November 2021 with the first volume. The second and third volumes launched that November and December, respectively. Each volume contains five episodes. The single-player action game is based on Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 .

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.