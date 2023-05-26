Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Game Launches Worldwide on September 28

Jean-Karlo gets us up to speed on all the big announcements from Sony and Marvelous. Which game are you most excited to play? ― Welcome back, everyone! Great news: I was actually able to get some Xenoblade 3 in this past weekend. With any luck, I'll finish Chapter 5 by the end of summer! This is... Before We Begin... I want to get something off my chest, as it's quite important to me. This past May 2...