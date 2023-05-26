News
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Game Launches Worldwide on September 28
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Game launches digitally for PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Steam
Square Enix announced on Friday that its Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai game will launch worldwide digitally on September 28. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and the Microsoft Store).
Square Enix describes the game:
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai allows players to live through the story of the exhilarating anime series, The Adventure of Dai, first-hand in an action role-playing game that combines stunning visuals with art from the anime and manga.
Square Enix announced the game in May 2020.
The new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken) manga premiered in October 2020, and ended in October 2022 after 100 episodes. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime as it aired.