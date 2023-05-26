J-Novel Club Licenses The Greatest Magician's Ultimate Quest, Moon Blossom Asura Light Novel Series

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

The Greatest Magician's Ultimate Quest: I Woke from a 300 Year Slumber to a World of Disappointment

Moon Blossom Asura: The Ruthless Reincarnated Mercenary Forms the Ultimate Army

announced on Friday that it has licensedandlight novels. The company will launch both series in English on June 9.

J-Novel Club also revealed that it will publish the second volume of Kumo Kagyu and illustrator so-bin 's BLADE & BASTARD : Wireframe Dungeon & Dragon with Red Dead light novel series on June 9 as a simulpub release on the same day as the ebook llaunch in Japan.

Matsue Fukuyama and illustrator Genyaky published the first volume of The Greatest Magician's Ultimate Quest: I Woke from a 300 Year Slumber to a World of Disappointment ( Majutsu no Hate o Motomeru Dai Majutsushi ~Madо̄ o Kiwameta Ore ga Sanhyakunengo no Gijutsu Kakushin o Kitai Shite Tensei Shitara, Kanashiku Naruhodo Taika Shiteita......~ ) on March 10. The second volume will ship in Japan on July 7.

J-Novel Club describes the story:

After a cruel and calculated reign, Kai Lekius, the Sanguinary King, brought stability and peace to his once fragmented land. Thus began his deathlike slumber as he awaited the rise of magic, leaving the rest in the capable hands of his brother. Three hundred years later, he wakes as a True Blood, an immortal vampire of immense power. However, even after all that time, magic hasn't progressed at all! A nobility system, which he has no recollection of establishing, tyrannizes the weak and weary of the new world. Though it displeases him greatly, Kai must once again postpone his studies and save his people once and for all!

Sou Hazuki and illustrator Mizutamemori launched the first volume of Moon Blossom Asura: The Ruthless Reincarnated Mercenary Forms the Ultimate Army ( Tsuki Hana no Shо̄jo Asura ~Gokuaku Hidо̄ no Yо̄hei, Tensei Shite Saikyо̄ no Yо̄heidan o Tsukuru~ on April 10.

Source: Press release