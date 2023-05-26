Manga UP! Global Releases Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy Manga in English

©Esora Amaichi, Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy

announced on Friday that it has added's) spinoff manga in English. Both parts of the first chapter are available for free, and the next two chapters are exclusive to the app.

Square Enix Manga will release the manga's first volume on September 19. The company describes the story:

Alisaie is a high school student attending Eorzea Academy, an exclusive institution created by the merger of former rival schools the Academy of Light and the Academy of Darkness. Though all the students now wear the same uniform, a bitter divide remains between the Class of Light and the Class of Darkness. Worried about the ongoing conflict, headmistress Tataru decides it's time for some bold solutions to raise morale. Let the school games begin!

Amaichi drew the manga, under supervision from the "FFXIV Team." The manga launched in December 2021, and it ended last December. The manga's single compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 7.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" in December 2021. The game recorded 27 million registered accounts worldwide in October 2022.

Source: Email correspondence