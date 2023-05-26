Square Enix Reveals New Dragon Quest Monsters Game for Series' 25th Anniversary

New game in development for Switch

Square Enix revealed on Saturday that it is developing a new game in the Dragon Quest Monsters spinoff game series to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the game series. Square Enix is developing the game for Nintendo Switch. The company is also streaming a video to commemorate the 25th anniversary.

The first Dragon Quest Monsters game released in 1998 and released in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters .

The latest two games in the franchise include Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP , which released for smartphones in 2018, and Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro , which released for Switch and smartphones in 2019.