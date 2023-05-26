Story of Seasons Farming Life Franchise Gets 2 New Games

1st game with traditional single player experience; 2nd game teased with multiplayer

Marvelous announced during its game showcase on Friday that it is developing two new games in its Story of Seasons farming simulation game franchise . The first new title will be a traditional single-player entry in the franchise , while the second new title will be a multiplayer game. Marvelous did not reveal additional details or titles for the games.

(14:51 to 19:45 in video below)

Marvelous' American subsidiary publisher XSEED Games describes the games:

With a central theme of “Experiences”, Series Manager Hikaru Nakano revealed the first footage of the next title in the original farm/life simulation series, highlighting a fresh look after 27 years of farming and friendship. Nakano-san also shared exciting news and the first concept images for a separate, future entry in development, which is planned to bring STORY OF SEASONS fans together with an ambitious new title where you can play with everyone!

XSEED Games will release Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life , a remake of the Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life game, in North America on June 27. Marvelous will release the game in Europe and Australia on the same day. The game will ship for the Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Publisher Natsume previously released the games under the Harvest Moon franchise title. XSEED Games took over releasing the franchise in 2015, and it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

