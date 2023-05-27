Forever Entertainment Delays Launch of Front Mission 2: Remake Game

Game was previously slated for release for Switch in June

Forever Entertainment announced on Friday that it is delaying its release of Front Mission 2: Remake , the remake of the second Front Mission tactical role-playing game. The company did not reveal a new release date, but stated it aims to release the game in the third quarter of this year.

Important notice regarding the premiere of FRONT MISSION 2: Remake pic.twitter.com/Hw1rAmoTrN — Forever Entertainment S.A. (@ForeverEntert) May 26, 2023

The game was previously slated for release for Nintendo Switch in June. The company stated that it wants to ensure that it has "sufficient time to add as many functionalities as possible."

Front Mission 1st: Remake , the remake of the first Front Mission game, launched for Nintendo Switch on November 30. MegaPixel Studio is also developing Front Mission 3: Remake , a remake of the third game.

Square Enix 's Front Mission games are primarily tactical RPGs set in a near-future Earth, and centering on geopolitical brushfire wars and colonial struggles fought with high-tech mecha called "wanzers." The first game's story centers on a colonial border conflict between a pan-American coalition, and an Asian-Oceanian alliance, revolving around a fictional island in the Pacific.

Square Enix (fromerly Square) released the first Front Mission game for the Super Famicom in 1995. Front Mission 2 released for the PlayStation in 1997.

Square Enix developed the Left Alive survival shooter game for the PlayStation 4 and PC, which shipped in 2019. The game is set in the Front Mission universe.

Source: Forever Entertainment's Twitter account via Siliconera