Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stays at #1 in 2nd week
Japan's Game Ranking: May 15-21
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|247,689
|1,367,191
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,264
|5,301,742
|3
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|7,520
|2,189,691
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,573
|5,034,295
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,507
|3,141,460
|6
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|5,360
|432,149
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,706
|5,195,387
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,658
|4,019,351
|9
|NSw
|Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|April 14
|4,515
|69,327
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,422
|1,081,447
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,378
|1,233,760
|12
|PS4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|May 5
|2,929
|41,231
|13
|NSw
|Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch
|Idea Factory
|May 18
|2,518
|2,518
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,438
|7,469,324
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,234
|3,389,711
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|2,211
|1,151,151
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,130
|1,259,647
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,935
|1,121,191
|19
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|1,664
|1,028,864
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|1,628
|2,877,536
Source: Famitsu