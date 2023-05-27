News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stays at #1 in 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: May 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 247,689 1,367,191
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,264 5,301,742
3 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 7,520 2,189,691
4 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,573 5,034,295
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,507 3,141,460
6 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 5,360 432,149
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,706 5,195,387
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,658 4,019,351
9 NSw Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection CAPCOM April 14 4,515 69,327
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,422 1,081,447
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,378 1,233,760
12 PS4 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games May 5 2,929 41,231
13 NSw Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch Idea Factory May 18 2,518 2,518
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,438 7,469,324
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,234 3,389,711
16 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 2,211 1,151,151
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,130 1,259,647
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,935 1,121,191
19 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 1,664 1,028,864
20 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 1,628 2,877,536

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 8-14
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives