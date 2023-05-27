News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc tops Sazae-san in ratings
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
|Fuji TV
|May 21 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 21 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 20 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 21 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 20 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|May 20 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|May 21 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 20 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 2
|NHK-E
|May 20 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 20 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)