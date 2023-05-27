News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc tops Sazae-san in ratings


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Fuji TV May 21 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
7.0
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 21 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.4
Detective Conan NTV May 20 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.3
One Piece Fuji TV May 21 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi May 20 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.9
MIX Season 2 NTV May 20 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.9
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi May 21 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 20 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.2
Gigantosaurus Season 2 NHK-E May 20 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 20 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

