Mita Ori Launches Our Dining Table Sequel Manga

The May issue of Gentosha 's Rutile magazine launched Mita Ori 's Bokura no Shokutaku : Okawari (Our Dining Table: Second Helping) manga, the sequel of their Our Dining Table ( Bokura no Shokutaku ) manga, on March 22. The sequel manga continues the story of salaryman Yutaka Hozumi and brothers Minoru and Tane Ueda, who share meals together.

Image via Rutile Magazine's Twitter account © Gentosha, Mita Ori

Seven Seas Entertainment released the first Our Dining Table manga in English, and it describes the story:

Eating around other people is a struggle for salaryman Yutaka, despite his talent for cooking. All that changes when he meets Minoru and Tane—two brothers, many years apart in age—who ask him to teach them how to make his delicious food! Yutaka soon finds himself having a change of heart as he looks forward to the meals they share together.

The series debuted in Rutile magazine in 2016, and its single compiled book volume shipped in January 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in December 2019.

The manga's live-action series adaptation premiered in Japan on April 6.