×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Yen Press Reveals New Licenses Including Kana Akatsuki's Award-Winning Agent of the Four Seasons Novel

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Fruits Basket artbook, Higurashi: When They Cry: GOU anthology, more licensed

Yen Press announced the following new licenses at a panel at MCM Comic Con in London on Saturday:


Title: Fruits Basket: Complete Anime Natsuki Takaya Illustrations
Author(s): Natsuki Takaya
Summary: In commemoration of the anime adaptation of the beloved Fruits Basket manga, celebrate the gripping tale of Tohru and the Sohmas with illustrations and author commentary in a single omnibus.

Title: Higurashi: When They Cry: GOU Anthology Comic
Author(s): Various
Summary: June 1983. While it normally signifies an inescapable doom for Rika and her closest companions, a crew of guest artists bring its cheerful vitality to life! Join the gang in their early summer adventures!

Title: Agent of the Four Seasons (Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha) novel series
Author(s): Kana Akatsuki (illustrations by Suoh)
Summary: The four seasons are complete. Daisy, the Agent of the Four Seasons, carries the burden of the cycle. When spring disappears, she must overcome hardship and fight back against disgrace. From the creator of Violet Evergarden.
The novels topped the New Title category of the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Title: Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage (Hades-sama no Mujihi na Konin) manga
Author(s): Yuho Ueji
Summary: Hades refuses to give up his life as a single god, unconvinced that love and marriage are worth the hassle. But when Eros shoots him with an arrow of love, will he be able to avoid falling for the next person he sees?

Title: Kiss the Scars of the Girls (Shōjo-tachi no Kizuato ni Kuchizuke wo) manga
Author(s): Aya Haruhana
Summary: Within a forest is an academy for girls, and its students share a secret—they're all vampires! To learn to hunt without attracting human attention, the maidens forge bloody bonds of sisterhood. What fate will their ties bring?

Title: The Villainess Turns the Hourglass manhwa
Author(s): Ant Studio, SANSOBEE
Summary: Aria faces death for misdeeds—but her stepsister Mielle revealed that she manipulated Aria! Instead of dying, Aria is sent back in time with a mysterious hourglass. Now Aria has one goal: to destroy Mielle's life!

Source: Yen Press' Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives