Deathbound Duke's Daughter's Manga Adaptation Ends

Adaptation of isekai fantasy novel series launched in June 2020

© Izo Suzuki, Teraso Senoo, Munashichi, Futabasha

Deathbound Duke's Daughter

This year's July issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Thursday of Izo Suzuki's manga adaptation of authorand illustrator's) novels.

The manga launched in June 2020. Futabasha published the third volume on September 9, and will publish the fourth and final volume on August 10.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

One evening in early spring, eight-year-old Erika Aurelia realizes she's the detestable little villainess from an otome game called Liber Monstrorum: The Winter Maiden and the Phantasmic Beasts. As if that wasn't bad enough already, Erika's role in the game is to pester the main character... and then die in order to kick off a mysterious series of events! These incidents are different in each love interest's route, and seven routes means seven deaths to avoid. Not one to throw in the towel, Erika knows she must take action to destroy her death flags—and since her life is on the line, there's no time to lose!

Senoo launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in April 2015, and the web series is ongoing. Futabasha released the second novel volume in print in December 2017. J-Novel Club has published these two novels in English.