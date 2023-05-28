Knight of the Ice's Yayoi Ogawa Launches New Manga

Eme to Hime launches on June 23

The July issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine announced on Thursday that Yayoi Ogawa will launch a new manga titled Eme to Hime (Eme and Hime) in the magazine's next issue on June 23. Ogawa drew an illustration of the new manga's main characters.

Image via Yayoi Ogawa's Twitter account © Yayoi Ogawa

Second-year middle school student Hime and her 13-year-old female Jack Russell Terrier dog named Eme are like sisters, and are inseparable. During one of their regular walks, they get into a traffic accident. What awaits them after gaining consciousness is the big impact of the accident.

Ogawa launched the Knight of the Ice ( Ginban Kishi ) romantic comedy manga in Kiss magazine in September 2012, and ended it in June 2017. Kodansha published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and published the 11th and final volume in English in August 2022.

Tokyopop published Ogawa's Kimi wa Pet manga in North America under the name Tramps Like Us . Comixology added the manga to its service in June 2019. The manga was previously adapted into a 10-episode live-action television series in Japan in 2003 starring Koyuki as Sumire and Jun Matsumoto as Momo. The manga also inspired a 2011 live-action Korean film starring Jang Geun-suk and Kim Ha-neul. The manga's latest Japanese live-action television series adaptation debuted in 2017.