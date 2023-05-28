News
Manga Up! Launches The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Manga in English, Adds Durarara!! Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga launched in November 2020
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service announced on Monday that it has launched Koyoshi Nakayoshi's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World (Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru) manga in English. The company also added Akiyo Satorigi's manga adaptation of Ryohgo Narita's Durarara!! light novel series on Sunday.
Manga UP! Global describes The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World:
Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!
Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix shipped the fifth compiled volume in Japan on May 11.
Manga UP! Global describes Durarara!!:
Meet an ordinary boy who daydreams about the extraordinary. A naive stalker girl. The strongest man in Ikebukuro. A shut-in doctor with questionable credentials. A hedonistic informant...and the "headless rider" astride a pitch-black motorcycle!? As their paths cross, this eccentric cast weaves a twisted, cracked love story...
Narita's Durarara!! novels have inspired four television anime series, three OAVs, and multiple manga adaptations and spinoffs. Yen Press began releasing the novels in English in July 2015. Yen Press is also releasing Satorigi's manga in English.
