Anime Expo Hosts Yoshiki, Takayuki Hirao, Cast of Love Live! Franchise, More

Image via YOSHIKI's Twitter account

Anime Expo

The staff ofrevealed on Saturday that this year'sconvention will host musicianin a special event discussing his writing process for several anime theme songs and collaborations with other artists from around the world. The event will also host director) as a Guest of Honor, several cast members from thevoice actor, andmanga creator

YOSHIKI has a long-running career both in the band X Japan and as a solo artist. YOSHIKI composed songs for anime such as X , Attack on Titan , Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary , and Buddha: The Great Departure . X Japan 's most notable anime contributions were the songs in the X² music video collection and later X movie. The animation Studio Madhouse adapted both productions from CLAMP 's X manga. The surviving original band members — Toshimitsu "Toshi" Deyama, Yoshiki Hayashi , Tomoaki "Pata" Ishizuka, and Hiroshi "Heath" Morie — reunited in 2007, 10 years after they first disbanded and nine years after the death of guitarist Hideto "Hide" Matsumoto. YOSHIKI , HYDE , SUGIZO , and MIYAVI have recently formed a new band named The Last Rockstars.

Image via Anime Expo's website

Takayuki Hirao

The convention will hostas a Guest of Honor on July 1. He will attend the event's screening ofand participate in a Q&A session in room 403 at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

The event will host the following cast members of the Love Live! franchise on July 1 in JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom at 6:00 p.m. PDT:

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.