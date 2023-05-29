×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Anime Expo Hosts Yoshiki, Takayuki Hirao, Cast of Love Live! Franchise, More

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Voice actor Masakazu Morita, Zom 100 manga creator Kotaro Takata also attend event

huekygfm_400x400
Image via YOSHIKI's Twitter account
The staff of Anime Expo revealed on Saturday that this year's Anime Expo convention will host musician YOSHIKI in a special event discussing his writing process for several anime theme songs and collaborations with other artists from around the world. The event will also host director Takayuki Hirao (GOD EATER, The Garden of Sinners) as a Guest of Honor, several cast members from the Love Live! franchise, Bleach voice actor Masakazu Morita, and Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga creator Kotaro Takata

YOSHIKI has a long-running career both in the band X Japan and as a solo artist. YOSHIKI composed songs for anime such as X, Attack on Titan, Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary, and Buddha: The Great Departure. X Japan's most notable anime contributions were the songs in the music video collection and later X movie. The animation Studio Madhouse adapted both productions from CLAMP's X manga. The surviving original band members — Toshimitsu "Toshi" Deyama, Yoshiki Hayashi, Tomoaki "Pata" Ishizuka, and Hiroshi "Heath" Morie — reunited in 2007, 10 years after they first disbanded and nine years after the death of guitarist Hideto "Hide" Matsumoto. YOSHIKI, HYDE, SUGIZO, and MIYAVI have recently formed a new band named The Last Rockstars.

animeexpo2023_graphic_takayukihirao_1000x1000_profilepic-lucy-rubin-188x188
Image via Anime Expo's website
The convention will host Takayuki Hirao as a Guest of Honor on July 1. He will attend the event's screening of POMPO THE CINEPHILE and participate in a Q&A session in room 403 at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

The event will host the following cast members of the Love Live! franchise on July 1 in JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom at 6:00 p.m. PDT:

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

Source: Anime Expo's website (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives