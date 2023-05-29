Anime Limited to Release Great Pretender Anime on Home Video in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland

Company also announces Collector's Edition for anime series

© WIT STUDIO/Great Pretenders

announced at its panel at MCM London on Saturday that it will release's original television anime series on home video in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company will also release a Collector's Edition for the anime series.

The anime premiered in July 2020 on Fuji TV 's +UItra programming block. The anime ran for two cours (quarters of a year) for a total of 23 episodes.

Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in August 2020. Netflix streamed the anime exclusively worldwide, but released it in Japan ahead of the rest of the world.

Anime Limited describes the story:

Self-styled “Japan's greatest swindler” Makoto Edamura is mainly targeting elder people and occasional foreign travellers. But when he tries to scam an apparently clueless French tourist in Tokyo, he can't possibly imagine that what looked like just another ordinary job is going to take him all the way to Los Angeles, tied upside-down on the famous Hollywood sign... And he is yet to find out what fate awaits him!

Hiro Kaburagi x Yoshiyuki Sadamoto x Ryota Kosawa x Wit Studio - A high-end animated entertainment created by the best team of the century -!

Hiro Kaburagi ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness , My Little Monster , 91 Days ) directed the series at Wit Studio . Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Evangelion , FLCL ) designed the characters. Ryota Kosawa ( Parasyte live-action film, Always: Sunset on Third Street live-action film series) wrote the scripts, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul anime franchise , Vinland Saga ) composed the music. Maiko Okada was the producer.

Yamada composed the opening theme song "G.P." The late Queen singer Freddie Mercury 's cover of The Platters song "The Great Pretender" is the anime's ending theme song. This is Japan's first television anime to feature a song by Mercury as its theme.

Artist Daichi Marui launched a manga adaptation of the anime on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website and LINE Manga service in June 2020, but the manga went on hiatus in September 2020 due to Marui's poor health.

Source: Press release