Crimson Hero's Mitsuba Takanashi Goes on Hiatus for Breast Cancer Surgery, Treatment

Takanashi's ongoing Otome Tsubaki wa Warawanai manga goes on hiatus indefinitely

The July issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine announced on Friday that Mitsuba Takanashi 's Otome Tsubaki wa Warawanai ( Otome Tsubaki Never Laughs ) manga will go on hiatus due to Takanashi's surgery and treatment, after discovering that she has breast cancer. Takanashi also posted the announcement on her Twitter account, explaining that she has been doing tests since last month, which confirmed her illness. She promised to come back after the hiatus in good health. The magazine will announce later when the manga will resume serialization.

Takanashi launched the manga in Cocohana magazine in October 2018. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2019, and will publish the 10th volume on July 25.

The manga centers on Tsubaki Kanno, a 25-year-old straightforward woman who works at a stationery shop.

Takanashi launched the Sumika Sumire manga in August 2013 in Cocohana , and ended the series in its 11th volume, which shipped in June 2018. The manga inspired an eight-episode live-action television adaptation that premiered in February 2016.

Takanashi ended her Crimson Hero manga in 2008, and Viz Media published the manga as one of the four launch titles in the Shojo Beat magazine in 2005 in North America. DC Comics ' shuttered CMX Manga imprint also published Takanashi's The Devil Does Exist manga.