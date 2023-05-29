News
Gundam Gets The Battle Tales of Flanagan Boon U.C. Spinoff Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New manga centers on minor character Flanagan Boon from episode 28 of Mobile Suit Gundam
Hiroshi Ohnogi (Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny episode scriptwriter) and Jiji & Pinch launched a new spinoff manga set in the original Mobile Suit Gundam's Universal Century (U.C.) timeline titled Mobile Suit Gundam: The Battle Tales of Flanagan Boon (Kidō Senshi Gundam: Flanagan Boon Senki) on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex website last Friday. Ohnogi is writing the story, and Jiji & Pinch is drawing the art.
The manga centers on the titular character Flanagan Boon, a character who appears in the 28th episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. The story is set when Boon is under the command of Garma Zabi, and vows to defeat the "White Devil," the Gundam itself, after he learns of his commanding officer's death.
Yasushi Shigenobu and Kei Itō also launched a new U.C. manga spinoff titled Mobile Suit Gundam Wearwolf in Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine on May 26.
Source: Comiplex