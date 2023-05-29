Insomniacs After School Anime Casts Sora Amamiya as Isaki's Big Sister

Haya Magari appears in next week's episode

The official website for television anime of Makoto Ojiro 's Insomniacs After School ( Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia ) manga announced on Tuesday that Sora Amamiya is joining the anime's cast as Isaki's older sister Haya Magari. She will appear in the anime's ninth episode on June 5.

©オジロマコト・小学館／アニメ「君ソム」製作委員会

The anime premiered in Japan on April 10.is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Yuki Ikeda is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Rintarou Ikeda ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It , The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yuki Fukuda (Plunderer) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( Haikyu!! , My Hero Academia , Gundam Build Fighters ) is composing the music. Homecomings is performing the show's ending theme song "Lapse."

Viz Media licensed the manga in English and released the manga's first compiled book volume on March 21. The company describes the story:

Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. He discovers that the school observatory, once used by the now-defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Fellow insomniac Isaki Magari is willing to share the observatory with Nakami, and a friendship between the two begins as they bond over the most unlikely of things. Dark rumors about what befell the members of the astronomy club keep people away from the school observatory, and that's what makes it the perfect sanctuary for Nakami and Magari to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow its unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club, maybe these two insomniacs could have a place to call home!

Ojiro launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in May 2019.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will premiere in June.