Suzume Film Ends Theatrical Run in Japan with 14.79 Billion Yen Total Box Office Earnings

Film ranked #8 in its 29th, final weekend in theaters

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

's ended its run in Japanese theaters on Saturday, and it recorded an estimated final box office revenue of 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million), and 11.15 million tickets sold.

The film has surpassed the 14.23 billion yen (about US$101 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

The film jumped back up onto the top 10 chart for its 29th and final weekend last weekend to rank at #8.

The film opened in Japan at #1 on November 11. It opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll is screening the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S., and has earned over US$10 million as of May 5.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.

Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$173,746,702.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO distributed the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin