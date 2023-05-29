The Super Mario Bros. Movie Tops 10 Billion Yen in Japan

Film has earned worldwide total of US$1.27 billion

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

has sold 7 million tickets to earn more than 10 billion yen (about US$71.20 million) in Japan as of Sunday, May 28, its 31st day in the Japanese box office. The film is the fastest foreign-animated film to earn more than 10 billion yen in Japan.

The film has earned a worldwide total of US$1,278,766,975.

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film is the first film this year to top US$1 billion and only the fifth film to reach the milestone since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Deadline, it is now the #3 highest-grossing animated film worldwide.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Box Office Mojo