×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Tops 10 Billion Yen in Japan

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Film has earned worldwide total of US$1.27 billion

super-mario-bros-movie
© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has sold 7 million tickets to earn more than 10 billion yen (about US$71.20 million) in Japan as of Sunday, May 28, its 31st day in the Japanese box office. The film is the fastest foreign-animated film to earn more than 10 billion yen in Japan.

The film has earned a worldwide total of US$1,278,766,975.

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film is the first film this year to top US$1 billion and only the fifth film to reach the milestone since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Deadline, it is now the #3 highest-grossing animated film worldwide.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel. The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Box Office Mojo

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives