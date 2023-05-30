All-Male Precure Stage Play Reveals Cast, Visual

Shogo Tamura, Ryō Takizawa, Tōya Morita, Raiga Terasaka, Iori Kotsuji, Shinichi Wago star in play

The official website for Dancing☆Star Precure , the first stage play for Toei Animation 's long-running Precure ( Pretty Cure ) anime franchise , revealed the stage play's visual and all-male cast on Tuesday.

The cast includes:

Shogo Tamura as Cure Top



Ryō Takizawa as Cure Lock



Tōya Morita as Cure Soul



Raiga Terasaka as Cure Kagura



Iori Kotsuji as Cure Break



Shinichi Wago as Pas de Deux



Precure

franchise

The stage play, which will also feature the first all-male team in Precure franchise history, will debut in Tokyo's Stellar Ball on October 28 to November 5, and Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze on November 10 to 12.

The stage play's story will center on high school boys and their everyday lives as dancers, but also on their mission as Precures.

Hosakayō is directing the stage play and penning the script. Toshi Kawamura ( Yes! Precure 5 , Smile Precure! , Hugtto! Precure ) is designing the characters, and also drew the above visual. Takashi Washio , the producer of the original Futari wa Pretty Cure series and producer for every subsequent Precure series since then, is supervising the stage play.

The franchise 's most recent entry, Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure , recently featured the first male Precure in franchise history with Tsubasa Yūnagi/Cure Wing, played by Ayumu Murase . The show also features the franchise 's first adult Precure Ageha Hijiri/Cure Butterfly, played by Ayaka Nanase . The series premiered on February 5.

Toei Animation previously announced the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ and the tentatively titled Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 (direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure! ) anime as part of the Precure franchise 's 20th anniversary project. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.

Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ will premiere on NHK Educational in October. It will show Nozomi and other characters from Yes! Precure 5 and Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! as grown-ups. Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates in 2024.