Evangelion Battlefields Smartphone Game Ends Service on July 27

Evangelion Battlefields

The official website for's smartphone game for the, announced on Friday that the game will end service on July 27 at 2:00 p.m. JST as a result of the game's profitability amidst its content and characterstics. The game suspended the sale of all in-game items on Friday, and it will accept refund requests from August 1 at 10:00 a.m. JST.

The game debuted in April 2020.

The game was originally slated to launch in March 2020, but was delayed.

The game is set in Tokyo-3 and features various Evangelion units in combat against each other. The game includes material from the Rebuild of Evangelion films.

The game also has a special "lead controller" that allows players to control the game. It links to figures of various characters from the franchise . Players are able to attach figures to the lead controller and use the characters in the game.