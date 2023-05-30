IDOLiSH7 Theatrical Anime's New Video Promotes 4DX, MX4D, Dolby Cinema Screenings

Immersive screenings start on June 24

The official YouTube channel for the IDOLiSH7 multimedia project began streaming a new "Now Playing" promotional video on Tuesday for Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD , the theatrical anime concert for the franchise . The video promotes the film's 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinemas screenings, which start in Japan on June 24.

The concert film's staff also announced the third batch of presents that participating theaters will give to filmgoers from June 3 to 9, while supplies last. Each of the eight randomly distributed "Idol Message Cards [Group B]" features a message from an idol on the back.

The theatrical anime concert's screenings have earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in the Japanese box office.

©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

IDOLiSH7

The concert opened in Japan on May 20. The 16 cast members of the, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprise their roles from the anime series and games. The screenings have two separate variations with different setlists each. The "Day 1" version screened first on May 20, and the "Day 2" version premiered on May 21. From May 22 on, theatergoers were able to choose which versions to watch.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon O Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.

Kinichi Okubo ( Sirius the Jaeger ) is credited for art board. Osamu Mikasa ( Belle ) handled color design. Yū Wakabayashi ( EUREKA SEVEN AO ) was the director of photography and look development artist. Michi Takigawa , Hitomi Sudо̄, Maki Sendo , and Honami Yamagishi edited the anime. Shigeru Nishiyama ( Bungo Stray Dogs , A Certain Magical Index ) was the editing supervisor. Lantis produced the music. Takatoshi Hamano ( IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! , IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! ) was the sound director.

©BNOI/アイナナ製作委員会

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!

IDOLiSH7

, the thirdanime season had 30 total episodes. The anime's 26th episode aired on December 25, and then episodes 27-30 aired for four consecutive weeks starting on February 5.

The third season ran for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The new episodes of the anime's second half started on October 2 on the Tokyo MX channel and the ABEMA service. The season is also airing on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 .

The first television anime based on the IDOLiSH7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered in April 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season in January 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of COVID-19. The season resumed with episode 3 in October 2020.