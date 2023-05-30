Live-Action 'Camera, Hajimete mo Ii Desu ka?' Show Reveals Lead Actress, Staff, July 3 Debut

The official Twitter account of BS Shōchiku Tōkyū channel revealed on Tuesday the lead cast member, main staff, and July 3 premiere date for the live-action television series of Shiro 's Camera, Hajimete mo Ii Desu ka? ( Can I begin a camera? ) manga. 16-year-old actress Sora Tamaki plays the protagonist Mito Ikeda. Tamaki is the same age as her character, and she cut her long hair to prepare for the role.

© ＢＳ松竹東急

Naho Kamimura wrote the scripts, and is also co-directing with Shinpei Yamazaki, Atsushi Ueda, and Tatsurō Yamashiro. The series will debut on the BS Shōchiku Tōkyū channel on July 3 at 10:30 p.m. (9:40 a.m. EDT).

Shiro launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in August 2019.

The manga's story centers on Mito Ikeda, an introverted high school girl with large breasts, who walks with a slouch. An older girl neighbor named Chisato introduces her to a world beyond the viewfinder.

Shonengahosha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in September 2022.

Shiro launched the earlier Encouragement of Climb ( Yama no Susume ) manga in Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star magazine in 2011. JManga published some of the manga in English before the site shut down. This manga inspired a television anime. The first season debuted in 2013, followed by the second season in 2014. The third television anime season premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan. The anime inspired the Yama no Susume: Omoide Present (Memories Present) original video anime ( OVA ) in 2017. The latest anime based on the manga titled Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit premiered in October 2022, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Sources: BS Shōchiku Tōkyū channel's Twitter account, Comic Natalie