Marvelous Announces Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion Sequel Game

Sequel to 2019 Switch game unveils teaser trailer

Marvelous announced during its game showcase last Friday that it is developing a sequel to its Daemon x Machina game titled Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion . Marvelous did not reveal a release date or platforms for the game.





Marvelous' American subsidiary publisher XSEED Games describes the game:

Marvelous' First Studio and visionary producer Kenichiro Tsukuda are back with an all-new entry in the third-person mech shooter series. Fans can look forward to the return of unforgettable Arsenal action, with more details about this anticipated sequel becoming available at a later date.

Marvelous' Daemon X Machina game launched for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide in February 2020. Anime studio Satelight ( Macross Frontier , Aquarion ) animated a prologue video for the game. Shoji Kawamori ( Macross ) was the mechanical designer and Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem ) designed the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto composed the music. Ken Awata and Ken Karube directed the game. Kenichiro Tsukuda produced the game.