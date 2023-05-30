News
Marvelous Announces Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion Sequel Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Marvelous announced during its game showcase last Friday that it is developing a sequel to its Daemon x Machina game titled Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion. Marvelous did not reveal a release date or platforms for the game.
Marvelous' American subsidiary publisher XSEED Games describes the game:
Marvelous' First Studio and visionary producer Kenichiro Tsukuda are back with an all-new entry in the third-person mech shooter series. Fans can look forward to the return of unforgettable Arsenal action, with more details about this anticipated sequel becoming available at a later date.
Marvelous' Daemon X Machina game launched for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide in February 2020. Anime studio Satelight (Macross Frontier, Aquarion) animated a prologue video for the game. Shoji Kawamori (Macross) was the mechanical designer and Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem) designed the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto composed the music. Ken Awata and Ken Karube directed the game. Kenichiro Tsukuda produced the game.
Sources: Press release, Marvelous' game showcase, GameSpot's YouTube channel