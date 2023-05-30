Shueisha Launches Vertical Scrolling Manga Service Jump Toon in 2024

Service launches award with winner getting 1 million yen, serialization

Shueisha announced that it will debut a new vertical scrolling manga service named Jump Toon in 2024. The company aims to produce hit manga in the vertical manga format, leveraging its industry knowledge in traditional format manga.

© Shueisha

Shueisha also announced a new manga award for the service, called the Jump Toon Award. The winning manga submission will be awarded 1 million yen (about US$7,000) and a serialization contract for their manga on Jump Toon. Shueisha editor Takanori Asada , who has handled such manga as Bleach and One Piece , and is also the new head of the Jump Toon editorial department, will serve as judge, alongside South Korean webtoon company Red Seven CEO Hyungseok Lee.

Shueisha will accept submissions for the award until August 31, and will announce the winner in early October.

Production I.G launched the Tate Anime (Vertical Anime) app in June 2017 and it ended service in May 2018. The app relaunched in June 2018 with the new Anime Beans name, and ended service on March 31 earlier this year. The Tate Anime app offered short (about three-minute) anime that updated on weekdays, and each series had 10 episodes. The anime were presented vertically for smartphones.

Echoes, Bandai, and Bandai Namco Filmworks established a new joint business venture for a vertical-scrolling manga label and service named Bandana Comic in February earlier this year. The site will launch sometime after summer, and the service will begin sometime at the end of 2023.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Jump Toon