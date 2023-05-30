News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2023 (1st Half) — Suzume, Blue Lock Take Top 4 Slots
posted on by Egan Loo
Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Kōshiki Guidebook Kanzen Story Kōryaku (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Official Guidebook: Complete Story Walkthrough), Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Kōshiki Guidebook Paldea Zukan Kansei Guide (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Official Guidebook: Complete Illustrated Guide to Paldea), and Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Takara-Sagashi Bōken Guide (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet: Treasure-Hunting Adventure Guide) sold 272,153, 165,741, and 127,249 copies to rank #2, #11, and #23, respectively, in the general book category.
The regular paperback edition of the Suzume novel ranked #24 in the general book category. The bunko (trade paperback) edition of the Suzume novel ranked #4 in the bunko category.
The two volumes of the Lonely Castle in the Mirror novel sold 148,570 and 134,427 copies to rank #8 and #10 in the bunko category. My Happy Marriage sold 100,518 copies to rank #18 in the bunko category. The ninth Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 volume also ranked #20 in the bunko category.
The two Blue Lock novels also ranked #4 and #8 on the general literary novel category.This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 21, 2022 to May 21, 2023.
|1
|Novel Suzume [Bunko Trade Paperbook Edition]
|Makoto Shinkai
|247,093
|2
|Suzume [Regular Paperbook Edition]
|Creator: Makoto Shinkai/Interior Art: Chiiko
|122,832
|3
|Novel Blue Lock Tatakai no Mae, Bokura wa Isagi/Nagi/Bachira
|Original Story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Novel: Momo Moegi
|114,408
|4
|Novel Blue Lock Tatakai no Mae, Bokura wa Chigiri/Reo/Rin
|Original Story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Novel: Momo Moegi
|99,371
|5
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 9
|Writer: Syougo Kinugasa/Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose
|96,943
|6
|The Apothecary Diaries 13
|Writer: Natsu Hyūga /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako
|95,085
|7
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? 18
|Writer: Fujino Ōmori/Illustration: Suzuhito Yasuda
|91,652
|8
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian 5
|Writer: Sunsunsun/Illustration: Momoko
|73,240
|9
|Kishibe Rohan wa Taorenai Short Story Collection
|Original Story: Hirohiko Araki/Novel: Ballad Kitaguni
|69,697
|10
|Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine
|Writer: Shima Mizuki/Original Story: Gosho Aoyama/Script: Takeharu Sakurai
|68,700
Source: Oricon