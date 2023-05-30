Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2023 (1st Half) — Suzume, Blue Lock Take Top 4 Slots

Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Kōshiki Guidebook Kanzen Story Kōryaku (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Official Guidebook: Complete Story Walkthrough), Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Kōshiki Guidebook Paldea Zukan Kansei Guide (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Official Guidebook: Complete Illustrated Guide to Paldea), and Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Takara-Sagashi Bōken Guide (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet: Treasure-Hunting Adventure Guide) sold 272,153, 165,741, and 127,249 copies to rank #2, #11, and #23, respectively, in the general book category.

The regular paperback edition of the Suzume novel ranked #24 in the general book category. The bunko (trade paperback) edition of the Suzume novel ranked #4 in the bunko category.

The two volumes of the Lonely Castle in the Mirror novel sold 148,570 and 134,427 copies to rank #8 and #10 in the bunko category. My Happy Marriage sold 100,518 copies to rank #18 in the bunko category. The ninth Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 volume also ranked #20 in the bunko category.

The two Blue Lock novels also ranked #4 and #8 on the general literary novel category.

This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 21, 2022 to May 21, 2023.

Source: Oricon