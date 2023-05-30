×
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2023 (1st Half) — Suzume, Blue Lock Take Top 4 Slots

posted on by Egan Loo
Classroom of the Elite, Apothecary Diaries, DanMachi, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Rohan Kishibe, Detective Conan round out top 10

Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Kōshiki Guidebook Kanzen Story Kōryaku (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Official Guidebook: Complete Story Walkthrough), Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Kōshiki Guidebook Paldea Zukan Kansei Guide (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Official Guidebook: Complete Illustrated Guide to Paldea), and Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Takara-Sagashi Bōken Guide (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet: Treasure-Hunting Adventure Guide) sold 272,153, 165,741, and 127,249 copies to rank #2, #11, and #23, respectively, in the general book category.

The regular paperback edition of the Suzume novel ranked #24 in the general book category. The bunko (trade paperback) edition of the Suzume novel ranked #4 in the bunko category.

The two volumes of the Lonely Castle in the Mirror novel sold 148,570 and 134,427 copies to rank #8 and #10 in the bunko category. My Happy Marriage sold 100,518 copies to rank #18 in the bunko category. The ninth Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 volume also ranked #20 in the bunko category.

The two Blue Lock novels also ranked #4 and #8 on the general literary novel category.

This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 21, 2022 to May 21, 2023.
Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Novel Suzume [Bunko Trade Paperbook Edition] Makoto Shinkai 247,093
2 Suzume [Regular Paperbook Edition] Creator: Makoto Shinkai/Interior Art: Chiiko 122,832
3 Novel Blue Lock Tatakai no Mae, Bokura wa Isagi/Nagi/Bachira Original Story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Novel: Momo Moegi 114,408
4 Novel Blue Lock Tatakai no Mae, Bokura wa Chigiri/Reo/Rin Original Story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Novel: Momo Moegi 99,371
5 Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 9 Writer: Syougo Kinugasa/Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose 96,943
6 The Apothecary Diaries 13 Writer: Natsu Hyūga /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako 95,085
7 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? 18 Writer: Fujino Ōmori/Illustration: Suzuhito Yasuda 91,652
8 Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian 5 Writer: Sunsunsun/Illustration: Momoko 73,240
9 Kishibe Rohan wa Taorenai Short Story Collection Original Story: Hirohiko Araki/Novel: Ballad Kitaguni 69,697
10 Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine Writer: Shima Mizuki/Original Story: Gosho Aoyama/Script: Takeharu Sakurai 68,700

Source: Oricon

