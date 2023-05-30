News
Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2023 (1st Half) — Blue Lock Sells 8 Million After Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
Chainsaw Man, Slam Dunk, Jujutsu Kaisen, ONE PIECE round out top 5
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 21, 2022 to May 21, 2023.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Blue Lock
|Original Story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Art: Yūsuke Nomura
|8,046,032
|2
|Chainsaw Man
|Tatsuki Fujimoto
|4,492,906
|3
|Slam Dunk
|Takehiko Inoue
|4,199,966
|4
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|Gege Akutami
|3,757,215
|5
|ONE PIECE
|Eiichiro Oda
|3,550,097
Source: Oricon
