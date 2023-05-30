×
Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2023 (1st Half) — Blue Lock Sells 8 Million After Anime

posted on by Egan Loo
Chainsaw Man, Slam Dunk, Jujutsu Kaisen, ONE PIECE round out top 5

This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 21, 2022 to May 21, 2023.
Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Blue Lock Original Story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Art: Yūsuke Nomura 8,046,032
2 Chainsaw Man Tatsuki Fujimoto 4,492,906
3 Slam Dunk Takehiko Inoue 4,199,966
4 Jujutsu Kaisen Gege Akutami 3,757,215
5 ONE PIECE Eiichiro Oda 3,550,097

Source: Oricon

This article has a follow-up: Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Volume: 2023 (1st Half) — One Piece 105 Sells 1.76 Million (2023-05-30 21:59)
follow-up of Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Volume: 2022 — Jujutsu Kaisen 18 Sells 2.11 Million
