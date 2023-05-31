Aniplex Acquires Filmmaker Company Origamix Partners, Renames to Myriagon Studio

© Origamix Partners

announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary companyhas wholly acquired film director and scriptwriter management company Origamix Partners as a new subsidiary company, and will change the company's name to Myriagon Studio on Thursday, June 1. The company will now produce live-action content in addition to its previous business of managing creators and IP development.

The acquisition aims to develop content for global audiences, and singles out director Shinsuke Satō as the center of these efforts. Satō has most recently directed the successful Alice in Borderland live-action series, as well as the live-action film adaptations of the Kingdom manga. He previously directed the Oblivion Island: Haruka and the Magic Mirror film, as well as the live-action I am a Hero , Gantz , Library Wars , Death Note Light up the NEW world , and Bleach films.

Myliagon Studio will also immediately begin a strategic partnership with South Korean content studio Imaginus, with Imaginus head Ji Jin-hee serving as executive advisor to Myliagon Studio as it produces "premium" live-action series.

Sources: Sony Music Entertainment, Eiga.com via Otakomu