JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Manga Inspires Stage Musical Next February

Musical adapts 1st arc, 'Phantom Blood,' with French composer Dove Attia

TOHO announced on Thursday that "Phantom Blood," the first arc of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, is inspiring a stage musical adaptation that will debut in Tokyo's Imperial Theater in February 2024.

© Toho, Hirohiko Araki, Shueisha

Nei Hasegawa is directing the musical. Hasegawa previously directed, scripted, and choreographed the stage adaptation of Araki's Shikei Shikkōchū Datsugoku Shinkōchū manga in 2015. French composer Dove Attia is composing the music for the production. Tsuneyasu Motoyashi ( My Hero Academia stage productions) is penning the script.

Viz Media is releasing the various JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series in English, including Phantom Blood. Viz Media describes the beginning of the arc:

Young Jonathan Joestar's life is forever changed when he meets his new adopted brother, Dio. For some reason, Dio has a smoldering grudge against him and derives pleasure from seeing him suffer. But every man has his limits, as Dio finds out. This is the beginning of a long and hateful relationship!

© 荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT

The first arc inspired a 2000-2002 original video anime run, a 2007 anime film prequel, and a 2012-2013 television anime series.

Araki launched The JOJOLands manga, the ninth and latest part of his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series, in Ultra Jump on February 17.



Source: Comic Natalie