Kodansha USA Licenses Mermaid Melody Pichi Pichi Pitch: Aqua, Messiah -Code Edge- Manga

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Wednesday that it it will publish the following manga digitally in June.

Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch

Pink Hanamori

Title:Author:Debut Date: June 6Summary: Lukia Nanami is turning seventeen. Her family has just moved to a town by the sea, and on her first walk down to the beach, she saves a handsome surfer from drowning. The next day, she's shocked to discover he's not only a classmate at her new school, but has no idea who she is, and insists he was saved by a mermaid! A new chapter in the saga of, from original artist

Hanamori launched the sequel to her Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch manga starring Lucia's daughter in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in August 2021. The second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in September 2022.

While Hanamori drew the art for the original manga and Michiko Yokote wrote the story, only Hanamori is credited for the new manga.

Hanamori and Yokote serialized the original manga in Nakayoshi from 2002 to 2005. The manga had seven volumes. In the manga's story, Lucia is a mermaid princess on a journey to find a pearl she entrusted to a human boy she rescued as a young girl. However, she cannot tell the boy that she is a mermaid, or else she will turn into sea foam.

The manga inspired a television anime that ran for 91 episodes from 2003 to 2004.



Messiah -CODE EDGE-

Title:Authors:, Messiah ProjectDebut Date: June 20Summary: Mysterious, handsome young men working as spy-pairs for a secret agency, the Church, are forbidden to love anyone but their partners. If they're to survive—not only war, but the ghosts of their tragic pasts—they must rely on one another to be there…because each other is all they have. Follow Eiri, Haku, Soma, and Shusuke as they battle their inner demons with the help of their partners in this peek into the Messiah Project universe.

The manga debuted in pixiv 's "Palcy" manga app in December 2017. The third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2019.



