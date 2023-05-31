Live-Action Do not say mystery Film Reveals More Cast Members

The official website for the live-action film of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga revealed more cast members for the film on Tuesday.

Eita Nagayama (top left in image above) will reprise his role as a mysterious man named Garo Inudō from the manga's live-action series, and he will be the story's key person. Sairi Itō (bottom left) as Seiko Furomitsu, Matsuya Onoue (center bottom) as Yūto Ikemoto, and Michitaka Tsutsui (bottom right) as Nariaki Aoto, will all reprise their roles as members of the Ohinari Police from the television series.

Nanoka Hara as Shioji Kariatsumari

as Shioji Kariatsumari Kou Shibasaki as Yura Akamine

as Yura Akamine Kōhei Matsushita as Asaharu Rumazaka

as Asaharu Rumazaka Keita Machida as Rikinosuke Kariatsumari

as Rikinosuke Kariatsumari Riku Hagiwara as Neo Hahakabe

Previously announced cast members include:

The film will center on the manga's "Hiroshima Arc," which appears in the manga's second to fourth volumes. The "Hiroshima Arc" begins when Kunō travels to Hiroshima, and gets involved in a fight for the Kariatsumari family's inheritance.

The film will open on September 15. Masaki Suda will reprise his role as protagonist Totonō Kunō from the manga's live-action series.

Hiroaki Matsuyama , Tomoko Aizawa, and Ken Arai all return from the series as director, scriptwriter, and music composer, respectively.

The manga follows mystery-solving college student Totonō Kunō. At the beginning of the story, the police bring him in for questioning on suspicion of the murder of his classmate.

Tamura published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April 2020. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2020.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and published the first 2-in-1 omnibus volume on Tuesday under the name Don't Call It Mystery .

The live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV in January 2022.

Tamura launched the 35-volume 7SEEDS series in 2001 in Bessatsu Shōjo Comic magazine, before eventually moving it to Monthly Flowers . The manga ended in July 2017. The manga won the Shōjo Category of the 52nd Annual Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2007. The manga inspired two anime series that premiered on Netflix in June 2019 and June 2020.

Tamura's 27-volume Basara manga ran in Bessatsu Shōjo Comic from 1990-1998. Viz Media published the manga in English in 2003-2008. The manga inspired the 13-episode Legend of Basara television anime series in 1998. Viz Media also published Tamura's two-volume Chicago manga in 2002-2003, and her one-volume Wild Com manga in 2004.

Tamura's Tomoe ga Yuku! manga inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) series in 1991-1992.